Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.67 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 105.67 ($1.42). 8,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.40).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

