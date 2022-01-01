Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

