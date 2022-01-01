Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $118.58 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.

