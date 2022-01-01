Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 203,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.