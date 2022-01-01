SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

