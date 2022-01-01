SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

