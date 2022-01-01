Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 8,000 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

