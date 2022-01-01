Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

