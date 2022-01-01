Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

