SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

