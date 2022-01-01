SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

