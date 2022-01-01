SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

SSEZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

