SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $245.32

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.32 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 239.90 ($3.22). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 246.20 ($3.31), with a volume of 408,032 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSPG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.38 ($4.71).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,474.93). Insiders have bought 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,543 in the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

