STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.30. 569,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,492. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

