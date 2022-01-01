STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 292.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

