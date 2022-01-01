Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

