State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,604 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

