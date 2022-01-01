State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 569 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.