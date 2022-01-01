State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.66 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

