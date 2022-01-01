State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 235,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

