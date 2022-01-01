State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

