State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 428.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Cabot by 11.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

