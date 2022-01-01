Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE SCL opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Stepan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stepan by 98.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

