stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

