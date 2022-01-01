stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

