Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

