Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.43 and a 200-day moving average of $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

