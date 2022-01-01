Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.