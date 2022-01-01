Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.92

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

