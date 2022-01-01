Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

