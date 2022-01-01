Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,508 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

