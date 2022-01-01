Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 99,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average is $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

