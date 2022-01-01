Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

