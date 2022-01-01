Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

