Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.