Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

