Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.79.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,436. The firm has a market cap of C$46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.23.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

