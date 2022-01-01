SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Equities analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to post sales of $205.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 98.5% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

