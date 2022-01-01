Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

