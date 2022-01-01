SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Reaches $8.69 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $221,275.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,585 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

