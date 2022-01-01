Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.41

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.41 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 52.16 ($0.70). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 52.95 ($0.71), with a volume of 15,141 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £103.35 million and a P/E ratio of -29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.41.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

