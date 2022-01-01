Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

