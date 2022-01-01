Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002410 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $718.93 million and approximately $51.38 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00315847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,832,700 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

