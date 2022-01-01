T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

