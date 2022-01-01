TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.