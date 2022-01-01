Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Teck Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.