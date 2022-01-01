Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,996 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

