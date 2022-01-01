Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.