TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $31.51 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $17,367.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.96 or 0.07842937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.16 or 1.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007812 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,384,529,469 coins and its circulating supply is 38,383,800,361 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

