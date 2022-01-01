Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,697,000 after buying an additional 70,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

